The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 is a rugged pickup straight from the factory, but the Special Vehicle Engineering (SVE) is now offering a much more powerful version of the trail-capable truck. The company's Xtreme Off Road model boasts 750 horsepower (559 kilowatts) and 600 pound-feet (814 Newton-meters) of torque from a supercharged 5.3-liter V8 with upgraded internals.

From Chevy, the Colorado ZR2 is available with a 3.6-liter V6 with 308 hp (230 kW) or a 2.8-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel making 181 hp (135 kW). This means that SVE's Xtreme Off Road has about 2.4 times more power than the most-potent stock engine.

In addition to the big engine upgrade, SVE installs a new, heavy-duty eight-speed automatic gearbox. There is also a beefier transfer case. The driveshafts are stronger, too.

SVE also fits a custom stainless steel cat-back exhaust with dual tips with either a polished or satin black finish. The upgraded front brakes have 13.6-inch slotted rotors with red, six-piston calipers featuring the Xtreme emblem on them. The rear brakes remain stock.

The video below is a full walkaround video of the Xtreme, including the exterior, interior, and under the hood.

For getting around on rugged terrain, the Xtreme Off Road receives a four-inch suspension lift and heavy-duty traction bars. The truck rides on 18-inch wheels with Nitto Recon Grappler tires around them.

SVE also slightly tweaks the truck's exterior. It has a composite hood insert that's body color and has flat black inserts. There are also more prominent fender flares. Xtreme logos decorate the body. As options, there is a full-size spare wheel carrier in the bed, a sport bar with spotlights above the cab, and retractable side steps.

Inside, the changes are very minor. The Xtreme logo appears on the headrests and floor mats. A buyer can specify custom seat trim as an option.

SVE only plans to build 50 units of the Xtreme Off Road. Prices for them start at $85,000, but a buyer also needs to supply the Colorado ZR2 Crew Cab Short Box truck as a donor vehicle.