Toyota and PlayStation fans in Spain are in for a treat. The automaker's distributor in the European country is launching a special version of the Toyota Yaris GR Sport Electric Hybrid, just in time for the arrival of the new Gran Turismo racing video game.

The Toyota Yaris GR Sport GT7 Edition is limited to just 100 units and most importantly, it comes with a lot of freebies guaranteed to whet the appetite of PlayStation fanatics. Apart from the limited special edition hatchback, new owners will also get a new PlayStation 5 console and a standard physical copy of the new Gran Turismo 7 game.

Both the new Gran Turismo 7 and the Yaris GR Sport GT7 Edition will be available on March 4, 2022. Those who will avail of the limited package will also get an extra DualSense wireless controller and a 3-month subscription to PlayStation Plus.

The partnership between Sony PlayStation and Toyota doesn't stop there. PlayStation will become one of the main partners of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Iberian Cup, the new one-make cup launched by Toyota Spain, Toyota Caetano Portugal and the Motor & Sport Institute (MSi). The racing series will feature Toyota GR Yaris RZ units prepared specifically for competition.

Toyota, on the other hand, will play a leading role in the second edition of the Spanish Gran Turismo Championship. The winner of that competition will get a Yaris GR Sport GT7 Edition as a prize.

This isn't the first time that a car brand in Spain gives away a free PS5 for every car purchase. Back in December 2020, every purchase of a Ford Explorer back then comes with a free PlayStation 5 console, until supplies last.