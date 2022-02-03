Some of us have a soft spot for the Suzuki Jimny, but yours truly has a weakness for the Hyundai Casper. At only 3,595 millimeters (141.5 inches) long, the company's smallest crossover makes North America's Venue or Europe's Bayon seem huge by comparison. The quirky little car is now getting a new version at home in South Korea, targeting small businesses with shops around town.

Simply called the Casper Van, Hyundai's adorable commercial vehicle yanks out the rear seats of the regular city car to boost cargo capacity to 940 liters (33.2 cubic feet). As with proper vans, there's a partitioner separating the seats from the load space while metal bars protect the windows and rear windshield from getting smashed.

Power is provided by a three-cylinder 1.0-liter naturally aspirated engine with a mighty 75 hp (56 kW) and 95 Nm (70 lb-ft) of torque. If you plan to carry heavier loads, then the more potent turbocharged 1.0-liter three-pot would be the better choice as it's rated at 99 hp and 172 Nm (127 lb-ft). Regardless of choice, both engines send power to the front wheels via a four-speed automatic transmission.

With an equivalent starting price of $11,400 at current exchange rates, the Casper Van is the cheapest version of the diminutive crossover. For that kind of money, you get a pint-sized commercial vehicle riding on glorious 15-inch steel wheels and equipped with six airbags as well as heated and electric folding mirrors. Hyundai throws in manual seat adjustment for the driver, rear parking sensors, and an old-school foot-operated parking brake.

Even though it's a cheap car, the Casper Van comes loaded with safety features, varying from lane-keeping assistance to a driver assistance system. It even has cruise control, not to mention forward collision warning and high-beam assistance. LED daytime running lights are standard equipment, much like an adjustable steering wheel and a bunch of USB ports.

The Hyundai Casper Van goes on sale today in South Korea.