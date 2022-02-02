This Chinook Baja 4X4 might be the perfect rig for your next hunting trip. It stems from a collaboration between the RV maker and firearm company Winchester to create a unique, highly customized rig in 2004. Now, the vehicle is for sale with an asking price of $150,000 on Facebook Marketplace.

That amount is quite a bit of money for an 18-year-old RV, but this one has amenities that you wouldn't usually find on one of these vehicles. The seller doesn't offer much of a description about the vehicle and lets the images speak for themselves. However, the site Tin Can Tourists has a story with some history of it.

Gallery: 2005 Chinook and Winchester Baja 4X4 Collaboration

5 Photos

This Winchester-themed Chinook debuted at the 2004 Louisville RV show as a showcase of what was possible from these vehicles. It had $96,000 in upgrades over a base Chinook Baja. If someone at the event wanted the RV, the retail price was $177,785 after destination.

The upgrades included skid plates, upgraded sway bars, and larger tires. The modified front bumper includes a 12,000-pound winch. The roof included a bank of lamps and a storage basket.

The Winchester-inspired styling was on the inside. This included .30-30 brass shell casing inlays, including on the toilet seat. There was also an illuminated gun rack. Other amenities included leather upholstery, carbon-fiber accents, Corian countertops, and a Bose surround sound system.

Even without the Winchester customization, the Chinook Baja 4X4 was an off-road-capable RV. It featured a solid front axle and a two-speed transfer case.

To prove the model's ruggedness, the company entered two examples with a Quigley 4×4 all-wheel-drive package in the nine-day Alcan 5000 Winter Rally, according to the Tin Can Tourists story. The route ran from Seattle, Washington, to Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, and finished in Anchorage. The best of them finished 16th out of 24 entries, which was pretty good for an RV.