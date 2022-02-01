Lexus is bound to give its RX lineup a major revamp in terms of powertrain options. That's if we're to believe the rumors from two Japanese sources, Creative311 and Magazine X.

According to the two publications, the 2023 Lexus RX will get a different powertrain lineup to go with its next-generation model. including a new plug-in hybrid option. The all-new RX is set to be revealed this year.

First off, Lexus will reportedly replace the naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 with a turbocharged 2.4-liter gasoline mill, likely the same one found on the new Lexus NX. This force-inducted four-banger makes 275 horsepower (205 kilowatts) and 317 pound-feet (430 Newton-meters) in the NX350.

Gallery: 2022 Lexus NX Lineup

58 Photos

The hybrid powertrains in the RX lineup will come in three flavors, according to the report. A new RX500h range-topper is said to be replacing the current RX450h. It will be a PHEV, pairing the turbocharged 2.4-liter engine with an electric motor.

An RX450h+ will follow in the range, which will use a normally aspirated 2.5-liter power plant and an electric motor, powered by a lithium-ion battery. The base hybrid is said to be called the RX350h, in the same vein as the new NX350h. It will also be powered by a 2.5-liter mill and an electric motor.

Both publications failed to provide output and range numbers to go with the revamped powertrain lineup.

It's still unclear whether Lexus will continue to offer the base turbocharged 2.0-liter option in the revamped RX lineup.

As always, take this report with a healthy dash of skepticism – at least until the automaker provides any concrete detail.

The 2023 Lexus RX is set to be revealed this year, with reports pointing towards the second half of the year. As with newer Toyotas these days, it will be using the TNGA platform.