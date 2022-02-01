The Mitsuoka Rock Star is what happens when you take a Mazda MX-5 Miata and give it a body with styling cues from a Chevy Corvette C2. After introducing the weird model in 2018, the company is ending production by building a final, special-edition version. This is the only one the business is building in left-hand drive.

The unique Rock Star is based on a Miata from the Canadian market. It features an exterior in the unique shade Passion Blood Red. Like the rest of these models, there are chrome bumpers and a metal strip along the lower edge of each side. The roadster rides on 15-inch wheels with a retro, five-spoke look that is somewhat reminiscent of the classic Torq Thrust design.

Gallery: Mitsuoka Rock Star 2.0 LHD Only1 Special

20 Photos

The interior is basically straight out of the Miata. The seats have bright red leather with a black stripe in the center. The door panels match this design. A Mitsuoka badge is on the steering wheel.

The left-hand-drive Rock Star shares the Miata's Skyactiv-G 2.0 engine that makes 181 horsepower (135 kilowatts) and 151 pound-feet (205 Newton-meters) of torque. The power goes to the rear wheels through a six-speed automatic. It weighs 2,491 pounds (1,130 kilograms).

Mitsuoka will sell the unique, left-hand-drive Rock Star through a lottery. An entry costs 500,000 yen ($4,358 at current exchange rates). The company will only accept 100 submissions and will stop accepting them on February 14. The winner will have to pay 9,900,000 yen ($86,299) for the unique roadster.

Mitsuoka announced the Rock Star in October 2018 and quickly had reservations for the entire 200-unit production run. The company delivered the last one of these in late 2021.

With Rock Star production complete, Mitsuoka can focus on building the Buddy, which is its latest model. The crossover takes a Toyota RAV4 and overhauls the body to look like a Chevy K5 Blazer.