Ferrari is back on the road again to test the Purosangue SUV, captured on video courtesy of Varryx from YouTube. It's back on test mule mode again, however, trying to trick unsuspecting spectators with its fake Maserati Levante skin.

But what's more surprising was that the test mule was dirty, like Ferrari took it out on an off-roading course for some reason. Was the Italian automaker taking its "thoroughbred" to its limits? There are reasons not to believe that, though we reserve judgment until we see actual footage.

To recall, former Ferrari CEO Louis Carey Camilleri refused to call the Purosangue an SUV, going as far as saying that he didn't "want to hear it in the same phrase as Ferrari." But with the recent change in leadership in Maranello, maybe we're seeing a change of direction for the upcoming nameplate. This is pure speculation on our part, though.

Nevertheless, Ferrari is set to reveal the Purosangue by the end of this year so we'll know more facts by then. We're just not sure at this point why the company had to revert back to its Levante skin.

That said, we have yet to know what Ferrari will be using for the Purosangue's powertrain. A V12 engine could be in the pipeline. A quiet prototype has also been spotted before, suggesting that the plug-in hybrid twin-turbo V6 from the 296 GTB could be adopted. The latter puts out up to 818 horsepower (610 kilowatts) and 546 pound-feet (740 Newton-meters) of torque with the supercar.

As only a few months are left before Ferrari debuts the Purosangue, we're expecting more sightings of the prototype. However, we're hoping the automaker can humor us with a striptease just to whet our appetite.