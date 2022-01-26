The redesigned Kia Niro isn't exactly hiding these days. After all, it was officially revealed to the world in November 2021, though it took a couple more months for Kia to finally offer up vehicle specs. Additionally, the reveal was based in South Korea; another debut for the US market has yet to happen.

That's why we share this interesting video capturing the Niro in public. Specifically, this sighting comes from California near Kia's design center and it's believed to be a US-spec model. That being said, don't expect any significant differences, visually or otherwise. We see the exact same bold styling on the outside, though looking closely you'll see a pronounced amber reflector in the corner of the headlight housing. Such is life in the States.

The video also captures the rear, where the boomerang high-mount taillights still remind us of the HabaNiro concept. There's a second set of lights down low in the rear bumper, and we see they aren't just the reverse lights. The red sections are reflectors, but a strip of amber LEDs come to life for turn signals. It looks like the signals are only down low, leaving the boomerangs for taillights and brake lights only. Here's hoping those low-mount turn signals are still visible for drivers in higher-riding vehicles at a marginally safe distance.

It's not yet clear what powertrains Kia will offer on the 2023 Niro in the States. Details on the standard-issue hybrid were only recently shared by the automaker, with the small people mover still using a 1.6-liter engine with electric assist to generate a combined 139 horsepower (104 kilowatts). Plug-in hybrid and full EV versions are coming later, and while they should reach US shores, it's not yet confirmed.

We expect Kia to hold an official US debut for the Niro in the first quarter of 2022, launching later for the 2023 model year.