A new batch of spy photos provides a great look at the next-gen Subaru Crosstrek. This is our first glimpse at the little crossover's development since a video in early November.

This Crosstrek appears to have the production body underneath the camouflage. There's a general resemblance between this one and the current model but with notable changes. The lower fascia now has a trapezoidal shape. The grille now has an upright in the center, and the mesh has a wavy, trapezoidal pattern. The headlights appear to have sharper styling, too.

Gallery: Subaru Crosstrek Spy Shots

14 Photos

From the side, the shape of the greenhouse is similar to the current model. There is now a vent on the rear portion of the front wheel surround. The shape of the rear pillar and glass on the hatchback looks steeper than the existing Crosstrek.

At the back, the taillights have a more distinct bracket shape on each side. Vertical outlets are on the rear bumper behind the wheels.

We don't yet have images of the new Crosstrek's interior. Judging by the latest Subarus on the market, it might gain a portrait-oriented infotainment screen.

Subaru just updated the Crosstrek for the 2021 model year to offer an optional 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 182 horsepower (135 kilowatts) and 176 pound-feet (239 newton-meters). We suspect this powerplant to carry over to the new model. There's no info about the future of the hybrid powertrain yet.

Subaru already released details for the 2022 Crosstrek range, so don't look for the new generation to arrive until the 2023 model year. The full unveiling could be next year. There's no info yet about whether the company intends to launch a Wilderness variant for the Outback and Forester.

If you'd prefer a fully electric crossover from Subaru, then the Solterra is on the way. It makes a total of 215 hp (160 kW) and 248 pound-feet (336 Newton-meters) of torque from an electric motor powering each axle. A 71.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack offers an estimated range of over 220 miles (354 kilometers) of range on a charge.