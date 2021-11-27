There are a lot of wagon enthusiasts out there. Whether it has a turbodiesel or a V8 engine, for as long as it has a long roof, there will be those who will want it. This body style may not be popular, but its rabid fans keep it hanging for a longer time.

Then there are those who want their station wagons to give sports cars a scare. Although it's a limited market, it's a niche with a loyal following. There's a reason why automakers also build high-performance versions of these load luggers. Just take a look at the Audi RS6, and the upcoming BMW M3 Touring.

That brings us neatly to another German automaker, Mercedes-Benz, more specifically, Mercedes-AMG. North America missed out on the rather special CLS 63 S Shooting Brake with its 5.5-liter, BiTurbo V8 wrapped in a sleek yet practical body. Even then, it's an incredibly rare car in Europe. Seeing one of these is an occasion, but seeing a tuned one should be a treat. Enter Pogea Racing.

Pogea Racing is based in Germany, and they took one of these hard-to-find Shooting Brakes and gave it even more power. For reference, the twin-turbo V8 made 577 horsepower (430 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. With Pogea Racing's tweaking and tuning, the end result is 732 horsepower (546 kilowatts) and 822 pound-feet (1,114 Newton-meters) of torque. It puts all the power on the road with the 4Matic all-wheel drive system that came from the factory.

So, what are the performance figures? Pogea didn't release any 0 to 60 mph acceleration figures, but it's safe to say it can easily beat its factory claim of about 3.5 seconds. However, the tuning firm did did take the car out for a top speed run. The result is a GPS-verified 204.4 mph, or 329 km/h in metrics. Not only that, Pogea claims that their KW suspension keeps the car planted, stable, and comfortable at 186 mph (300 km/h). Yes, there are faster cars out there, but you have to admit, a wagon that can break the 200 mph mark is a cool achievement.