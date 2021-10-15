Following the publication of a video test (above) of the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, the folks over at the Mach-E Forum noticed that the vehicle's trap speed seemed oddly low. As it turns out, there is a reason for this because the EV only makes full power for five seconds at a time before the software cuts back the output to limit heating.

The five seconds is plenty for the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition to make its 3.5-second run to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour). However, it's not long enough for the quarter-mile, which is generally in the 12-second range.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition

46 Photos

"The way Ford explained it, it gives full power for about 5 seconds then it ramps back the battery power to limit heating. It's done for long-term battery life in order for Ford to guarantee 70-plus percent battery life for 8 years. My guess is that as the technology improves, so will power," REVan Evan, the maker of the video, wrote.

Motor1.com reached out to Ford for an official explanation of this issue. We haven't yet heard back from the company.

People on the forum speculate that it might be possible to remove or alter the power reductions because the software controls the cutback. However, this would almost certainly void the vehicle's warranty and possibly reduce the functional life of some of the components.

The Mach-E GT Performance Edition has 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts), which is the same as the regular GT. Torque for this variant grows to 634 pound-feet (860 Newton-meters), rather than the usual 600 lb-ft (814 Nm).

The Performance Edition shares the GT's 88-kilowatt-hour battery. The range falls to 260 miles (418.4 kilometers), rather than the GT's 270 miles (434.5 kilometers), because of the extra performance ability.

The Performance Edition also gets 19-inch Brembo brake calipers. It rides on Pirelli summer tires that wrap around 20-inch wheels with an Ebony Black finish and machined face.

Prices for the GT Performance start at $64,900.