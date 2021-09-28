The second-generation NSX hasn't been the commercial success Acura had hoped it would be, with the electrified supercar bowing out after only five years on the market during which sales never really took off. That hasn't stopped Honda's luxury division from elaborating a proper sendoff for the V6 hybrid, deciding to dust off the "Type S" suffix for the performance machine's last hurrah.

We've seen it from all angles in static shots, but Acura is now giving us the opportunity to check out the NSX Type S in action as it sets a lap record. Driven by IMSA prototype series champion Ricky Taylor, the sports car dressed in Long Beach Blue is now the fastest road-legal production vehicle on California's Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach street circuit.

Gallery: 2022 Acura NSX Type S breaks production car lap record at Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach track

10 Photos

He crossed the finish line in 1 minute and 32.784 seconds, thus shaving off nearly three seconds from the previous record. In 2019, Peter Cunningham drove a standard NSX on the very same track and completed the lap in 1 minute and 35.663 seconds. The significant time difference goes to show the Type S delivers substantial performance gains rather than being a cash grab banking on the prestige of the Type S badge.

Only 350 are being made for the whole world, with 300 earmarked for the United States where Acura got reservations (with deposits) for all of them in just 24 hours. Not only that, but there's already a waiting list with more than 100 people, hoping a reservation holder will bail out. While the NSX Type S costs $169,500 or $182,500 if the Lightweight Package is added, the Honda-badged version sold in Japan and capped at 30 cars retails for the equivalent of more than $250,000.