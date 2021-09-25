Turn signals shouldn't be a big deal, right? After all, it literally only has one job to do, and that's to indicate to other road users where you're going. It's simple, straightforward, and no fuss. However, there is a brand that gets it wrong, at least according to Jalopnik's Jason Torchinsky. That brand is Mini.

So what exactly is wrong with Mini's turn signals? Per Jalopnik's article, the indicators in some of their cars are pointing in the wrong direction. The Countryman is perhaps the worst offender as the tweet below demonstrates.

The turn signals on the left seem to be pointing to the right. If anything, it's the exact opposite of what turn signals are supposed to do in the first place. It's mainly because of the tail light pattern that makes it look like an arrow, as Jalopnik points out. Of course, we all know it's patterned after the Union Jack.

Funny enough, Mini did have something to say about the "opposite arrow" thing after Jalopnik reached out to the brand. Below is the press office's response to the inquiry.

Mini has chosen the Union Jack lights to highlight Mini’s British heritage, and has been using them for a while. With regard to the turn indicator light pattern, there should be no trouble at all for a driver to understand, when seeing the full rear of the car, which direction is being indicated. Mini has not heard any concerns from customers regarding the rear turn indicators, and has in fact received positive feedback about the taillight design.

Perhaps it's unintentional, but it's rather difficult to unsee, especially after it's been pointed out. Surely, there are others who have noticed it before, but it's probably the first time anyone's voiced it out publicly. Still, one has to give props to Mini for being a little more playful when it comes to playing with light clusters. Of course, being funky is one of Mini's core values.