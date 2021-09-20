As the company's name implies, Advanced RV aims to push the limits of what's possible in motorhomes. Its latest creation is the B Box 2 with some neat features like a power-operated table and a skylight.

Based on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, the B Box 2 measures 22 feet 11 inches (6.985 meters) long and has interior standing space of six feet eight inches (203.2 centimeters). There are 9.5 inches (24.1 centimeters) of ground clearance, which is enough to go slightly off the beaten path.

Advanced RV uses the Sprinter chassis cab and installs the company's own custom living box that retains the exterior dimensions of a Sprinter conversion van but has an interior footprint that is 9 inches wider.

Inside, there's a central hallway with a kitchenette on one side and a bathroom on the other. At the back, there's a seating area with a table that electrically deploys. This also converts into the bed. Cabinets along the top of each wall provide plenty of storage space.

Looking at the roof, there's a vent fan. The skylight is near the sleeping area, and the panel is removable if you want to climb out and sit on the roof.

A Sonos sound system provides entertainment, and there's a television in the rear sitting/sleeping area.

For four-season usability, there are a 48-volt ducted air conditioning system and a diesel-fueled heater. The rig can hold 50 gallons of freshwater, 27.5 gallons of gray water, and 27.5 gallons of black water. The tanks are heated to keep them from freezing.

Advanced RV originally built B Box 1 (above) as a prototype but eventually found a buyer for it. There might be a similar future for B Box 2 once the company completes finetuning of the motorhome. Prices run $300,000 to $500,000 depending on options and equipment.