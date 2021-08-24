It's been a long time coming since the Mazda MX-30 debuted back in 2019, but the electric crossover is finally ready to hit US roads. Today the company released pricing details for the California-only EV, with the base model starting at $33,470 before the $1,175 destination fee and the Premium Plus model asking $36,480.

Included in the cost of the MX-30 is a $500 ChargePoint credit, which gives owners access to public charging or goes toward the installation of a Level 2 home charger. The price of the MX-30 also includes entry into the brand's Elite Access Loaner Program, which allows you to borrow any gas-powered Mazda for up to 10 days in the case of an extended trip. As you know, the MX-30 isn't exactly a road-tripper.

The MX-30's standard 35.5-kilowatt-hour battery gives it 143 horsepower (107 kilowatts), 200 pound-feet (271 newton-meters), and just 100 miles (161 kilometers) of total range. With Level 3 charging, the MX-30 will reach 80 percent in 36 minutes. A DC fast charger does that number in two hours and 50 minutes, while a standard 120-volt outlet takes 13 hours and 40 minutes to reach 80 percent.

Inside the MX-30, standard features include an 8.8-inch central touchscreen with the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Opting for the MX-30 Premium Plus model adds a 12-speaker audio system, a heated steering wheel, a 360-degree parking camera, advanced keyless entry, and leatherette seating surfaces.

The Premium Plus model also gives buyers access to Mazda's i-Activsense safety features, which includes full-speed adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane keep assist, a driver attention alert, and high-beam assist. And if you want your MX-30 to stand out, there are four premium exterior color options to choose from: Machine Gray Metallic ($495), Polymetal Gray Multi-Tone ($895), Ceramic Metallic Multi-Tone ($895), Soul Red Crystal Multi-Tone ($995).

Price Mazda MX-30 EV $33,470 Mazda MX-30 Premium Plus $36,480 Machine Gray Metallic $495 Polymetal Gray Multi-Tone $895 Ceramic Metallic Multi-Tone $895 Soul Red Crystal Multi-Tone $995

The Mazda MX-30 hits California dealerships beginning in October. Those interested in being among the first to own Mazda's new EV can reserve their MX-30 starting today.