The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo fills the rare automotive niche of being a station wagon EV. It has some impressive performance too judging by this video from AutoTopNL.

Specifically, this is a Taycan Cross Turismo 4S that sits one step above the base model. It produces 483 horsepower (360 kilowatts) during normal driving or 563 hp (420 kW) with launch control and 479 pound-feet (649 Newton-meters) of torque. It has a 93.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack that weighs 1,389 pounds (630 kilograms). Prices start at $110,300.

According to the factory, the top speed is 149 miles per hour (240 kilometers per hour). With launch control, the Taycan Cross Turismo can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.9 seconds. The official quarter-mile time is 12.2 seconds.

There are two 0-62 mph (100 kph) acceleration runs in this video. The first one takes 4.05 seconds, and the second is 4.04 seconds. This is only a fraction slower than what the factory says is possible. The run from 0 to 124 mph (200 kph) requires 12.78 seconds.

However, the Taycan Cross Turismo 4S beats the official quarter-mile figure by covering the distance in 11.86 seconds. It also covers a mile in 30.38 seconds.

Despite the Porsche saying the Taycan Cross Turismo 4S runs out of steam at 149 mph, the GPS shows the one in this video briefly hitting 153 mph (246 kph).

These numbers are impressive, and this isn't even the range-topping Cross Turismo. The Turbo S model makes up to 751 hp (560 kW) when using launch control. It cuts the sprint to 60 mph down to just 2.7 seconds, which is mighty quick for a wagon.