Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May are back for The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown, and the official trailer is here ahead of the July 30 premiere. It looks like fun.

The trio are taking an adventure through the coastal roads of Scotland, but they're doing it in American luxury cars from the 1970s. Clarkson has a fifth-gen Lincoln Continental; Hammond is rocking a third-gen Buick Riviera, and May is at the wheel of a fourth-generation Cadillac Coupe de Ville.

As you might expect, these big, American land yachts aren't a good fit for the narrow roads in rural Scotland. In the trailer, we see Clarkson's Lincoln barely getting through a stone arch and it negotiating a particularly tight turn.

The guys filmed Lochdown during the pandemic, meaning they weren't able to stay in hotels. The solution is that all of them have to get a camper to tow. Naturally, this provides an opportunity for shenanigans like putting a fire hose into the top of one of them.

It doesn't appear that the guys are in the luxury cars the whole time. In the trailer, there's a moment where Clarkson and May are driving a 1960s Ford Mustang Shelby and Chevrolet Camaro. Hammond is still in the Riviera, but it is sporting a supercharger coming out of the hood and a massive rear wing like on a Dodge Charger Daytona or Plymouth Superbird.

There's also the stunt from the earlier teaser where the guys have to construct a floating bridge to cross a body of water. At this point, May's Cadillac has a side-exit exhaust, and he gets stuck. Clarkson's genius plan is to ram him in hopes of getting the Caddy going again. May is not pleased.

It looks like a humorous adventure through gorgeous scenery, which is what the Grand Tour crew does best.