There’s a long list of things you shouldn’t do in a car, and racing the police is certainly near the top. However, there’s one setting where it’s not only allowed but encouraged, and two Dodge Challengers seized that opportunity. A new video from the Wheels YouTube channel shows a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye and a Challenger Hellcat lining up alongside a Colorado State Patrol Dodge Charger at a local drag strip.

The Charger is at a massive disadvantage compared to the two Challengers. The sedan’s abysmal quarter-mile times suggest it likely has the 3.6-liter V6 under the hood, which should make 292 horsepower (217 horsepower). The optional 5.7-liter Hemi V8 would still be far below the Hellcats’ outputs. The Redeye has Dodge’s supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that produces 797 horsepower (594 kW). The regular Hellcat, which uses the same engine, is likely making 707 hp (527 kW). The police car doesn’t even stand a chance.

Gallery: 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody: Review

30 Photos

The first race with the Redeye has the police car getting a lead from the start, though the Challenger has no trouble putting the Charger in its rearview mirror, completing the quarter-mile in 12.27 seconds at 119.38 miles per hour (192.12 kilometers per hour). The Charger did it in 16.53 seconds at 86.71 mph (139.55 kph). The Hellcat completed the quarter-mile race in 15.88 seconds at 106.55 mph (171.48 kph), but the cop car did a bit worse, needing 17.09 seconds to complete it at 83.99 mph (135.17 kph).

It’s not often that drag racers get the chance to race the law without the fear of ending up in handcuffs with their car impounded, but this was a safe and controlled environment. It’s nice to see the police let lose a bit with such events, the racing officer going so far as to hit the police lights down the track for some added fun.