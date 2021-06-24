Back when Jeep revealed the 2021 Wrangler Rubicon 392, the company left an open question as to whether it’d offer a V8-powered Gladiator. The company isn’t ready to make any promises just yet, but a new interview with Jeep Gladiator Senior Brand Manager Brandon Grimus by Muscle Cars and Trucks suggests the company is keeping an open ear to what the Jeep community wants next, and they want something radical.

In the interview, Grimus noted that there were community members and fans who would “love” the opportunity to buy a Gladiator pickup with a V8 under the hood. Before Jeep shoehorned a eighty cylinders into the Wrangler, the brand noted that there was a growing chorus of customers demanding such a potent model. The crowd got too loud for Jeep to ignore, and the company delivered the Wrangler Rubicon 392. The high-powered Wrangler packs a 6.4-liter V8 that produces 470 horsepower (350 kilowatts).

There’s no shortage of aftermarket companies eager to take obscene payments to swap out the Jeep’s standard powertrains for something with more cylinders, power, and sound. People will spend the money to get what they want. The Hennessey Maximus Jeep Gladiator is a 1,000-horsepower beast that costs $200,000, though it was built in limited quantities. There’s clearly a market for such a high-powered model, and Jeep would be foolish to continue ignoring the demand for it.

For now, though, there’s no confirmation as to whether Jeep will grace the world with a Gladiator powered by a V8 engine anytime soon. However, a brand that has listened to its community for so long is unlikely to ignore its fans now. They clamored for the Wrangler 392 and the hybrid-powered 4xe, and Jeep listened. There’s a Gladiator 4xe on the way now, so why can’t Jeep offer a V8-powered one, too?