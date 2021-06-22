The Hyundai Nexo hydrogen fuel cell crossover is only available from a few dealers in California, but the brand is hoping to attract customers by offering a massive $20,000 incentive for the vehicle, according to Cars Direct. To sweeten the offer even more, buyers can get 0 percent interest of 72 months.

The offer only applies to the Nexo in Limited trim that has a retail price of $62,385. It's eligible for up to $8,000 in federal tax credits and a $4,500 California Clean Vehicle Rebate. All of this could bring the price of a Nexo Limited down to as low as $29,885.

The incentive for the base Nexo Blue is far lower at only $7,500, according to Cars Direct. The offer of 0 percent interest for 72 months is also available for the entry-level model, though. The entry-level Nexo has a base price of $58,935. This means with the incentive, tax credits, and rebate that the model could cost as little as $38,935.

If you're leasing the Nexo, then things are switched. The Nexo Blue is available with an $11,250 discount, but it falls to $8,750 on the Limited.

These incentives are available through July 6.

The Nexo was Hyundai's worst-selling vehicle in the United States in 2020 with just 208 deliveries, which was down from 267 in 2019. Cars Direct's info shows that fewer than 100 of them are currently available from dealers in California.

Fuel cell vehicles never gained large-scale popularity in the United States, and they seem to be dying out. For example, Honda recently killed off the Clarity Fuel Cell. In 2020, automakers delivered just 937 fuel-cell-powered cars in the US. The total for the past nine years was 8,931 passenger cars, plus 48 buses in California.