The official teaser campaign for the 2022 Kia Sportage has begun. Just as Americans were settling in for the Memorial Day holiday, Kia took to social media with three images giving us a taste of what to expect from the next-generation SUV – outside and in. We also know when the covers will officially come off. Save the date for Tuesday, June 8.

On the outside, there's obviously an undeniable resemblance to the Hyundai Tucson, though these teasers offer our first unobstructed glimpse at the front clip, including the new headlights. We'd say there's certainly some influence from both the K5 and the EV6, though detail is still obscured. At the rear, the turn signals are back up with the completely redesigned lenses and the angular theme continues there as well. The side mirrors are confirmed on the doors instead of the A-pillar, but alas, darkness obscures the rest of the exterior detail. And yes, we tried the old Photoshop light trick just to be sure.

Gallery: 2022 Kia Sportage Teaser Photos

3 Photos

A bigger surprise comes inside. The final teaser image reveals the dash, and whoa, Nellie that's a big digital screen. As is the trend with many vehicles now, there's a single pane of glass stretching from the driver side all the way to the center position. It likely houses two separate screens behind it, with just a few buttons visible beneath. The layout looks nearly identical to the EV6, save for differences in climate vents and the steering wheel. Further details are hidden but it looks like Kia is really stepping up the Sportage both inside and out.

As of this article posting on May 30, we have just over a week left to speculate on what else Kia has in store for the Sportage. Extensive electrification for the powertrain is almost a sure thing, especially since it's already in place with the platform-sharing Tucson. We also expect to see a plethora of safety and driver-assist systems to help the Sportage be competitive in an extremely competitive segment.

With the debut set for June 8, there's no reason to believe the next Sportage won't be on sale by the end of the year. We also wouldn't be surprised to see more teasers from Kia before the SUV steps out of the shadows and into the light.