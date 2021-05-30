You'll be hard-pressed to find an FD2 Honda Civic Type R these days that go beyond $100,000, but this particular model in the UK sells for more. That's because it isn't any ordinary red-badged Civic sedan. It's a Civic Type R Mugen RR – one of the only 300 examples ever made in for the Japanese market and now for sale on Torque GT.

So what's so special about this rare Honda? Apart from the exclusive Milano Red paint color, the FD2 Civic Type R Mugen RR (a mouthful, we know) has its weight reduced to 2,767 pounds (1,255 kilograms) with a handful of carbon-fiber upgrades and the aluminum hood.

Gallery: Ultra-Rare Honda Civic Type R Mugen RR For Sale

Also exclusive to the Mugen RR are Recaro SP-X racing bucket seats and other interior items. A set of special 18-inch Mugen 7-spoke wheels also come standard and of course, genuine Mugen RR badges inside and out.

Under the hood, this Type R Mugen RR for sale is powered by a 2.0-liter engine, uptuned to 237 horsepower (177 kilowatts) and 161 pound-feet (218 Newton-meters) of torque through special Mugen parts such as camshafts, exhaust system, and ECU. It's, of course, mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

While you'll more likely find driven examples of the Mugen RR on sale, this one for sale is mostly in storage since it got imported into the UK. In fact, it only has 32,899 miles (52,946 kilometers) – only 273 mi (440 km) of which were driven on UK roads.

Apart from the car itself, buyers will get the original Mugen RR owner's wallet and handbooks, as well as the original Japanese service history records.

The price? Torque GT asks £89,990 or around $127,000 with the current exchange rates. Not too shabby considering the rarity of this model, serialized at number 24 out of 300.