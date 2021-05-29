Is the stock BMW M8 too boring for you? Well, then the tuners at Manhart having something very special for you. Welcome to the 823 horsepower Manhart MH800 which transforms your pedestrian BMW M8 into a cruise missile. To put the Manhart MH800 BWM M8 to the ultimate test, Youtuber AutoTopNL took it for a top speed run on the Autobahn in Germany.

The BMW M8 is powered by BMW’s tried and true S63 twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine the produces a respectable 617 horsepower in stock form. The powerful V8 is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission which routes power to all four wheels via BMW’s X-Drive all-wheel-drive system. The stock BMW M8 can sprint from 0 to 60mph in 2.8 seconds and on to a top speed of 190mph with the optional M Driver’s package.

Stock is all well and good but we all know BMW has to leave some performance on the table and that’s where the team at Manhart comes in. Manhart claims their MH800 BMW M8 competition is the fastest BMW M8 competition in the world however their website doesn’t advertise an exact top speed. The driver in AutoTopNL’s video tops out at 193 mph which is incredibly impressive for a car on a public road using normal street tires.

The Manhard MH800 kit includes a remapped engine sporting upgraded turbochargers and larger intercoolers. There’s also a transmission remap and improve brakes and suspension to handle this extra power. A louder freer-flowing exhaust system is also included to add to the drama and improve performance.

The result is a BMW M8 ready to chase down hypercars on the German autobahn. This impressive luxury coupe is ready to take you anywhere on earth very quickly and represents the most extreme grand touring car money can buy.