The 2022 Ram 1500 will allegedly get a G/T Package that will load the vehicle with quite a bit of equipment, according to a discovery by Mopar Insiders. Pricing and availability for it are not yet available. Motor1.com is reaching out to the truck maker for confirmation on these details.

The G/T Package will allegedly be available on the Sport, Rebel, and Laramie grades of the Ram 1500. They get a differentiated look on the outside from a sport performance hood and G/T decals.

Mechanically, the package includes a Mopar cold air intake, 3.92 rear axle ratio, and a passive cold end exhaust.

On the inside, there's a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters. A console-mounted gearshift like the one on the TRX replaces the rotary knob that's usually on these models. There are leather-upholstered, eight-way adjustable front seats, including four-way lumbar adjustment for the driver. Other than the Rebel, the package also includes ventilation for the front seats. Like the chairs, the pedals are also power-adjustable and have a memory feature.

Other interior amenities include additional lighting under the seats, in the footwell, and for the rear door accents. There are all-weather floor mats and a bright Mopar pedal kit. The power mirrors also have memory settings.

For folks who don't want a Ram TRX or don't feel like dealing with the markups on one, the G/T Package seems like a good compromise. Obviously, these customers don't get the muscle truck's supercharged engine, but there's a meaner look and lots of amenities to make the interior a nicer place to be.