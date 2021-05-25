Mansory is keeping itself busy, introducing a new upgrade package for the W223 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. It’s a surprisingly subtle and stealthy visual upgrade kit, with reserved carbon-fiber pieces adding a touch of stylish flair around the car. Mansory says the package helps “further accentuate” the sedan’s “already very elegant appearance,” and that holds true once you take a closer look at the makeover.

Carbon-fiber pieces are kept to a minimum, with Mansory offering a new front lip, new side skirts, two types of front bumper air intake garnishes, two types of fender accents, and two different rear diffusers. The company also offers two different carbon-fiber decklid options, a roof spoiler, and rear bumper air outtake accents. There are two different types of side mirror covers and an assortment of available Mansory badging so you can tell the world that your Mercedes is special. Three different styles of wheels are also offered.

Gallery: Mansory Mercedes-Benz S-Class Makeover

17 Photos

Mansory also offers a performance upgrade for both the S400d and the S500 thanks to a modified ECU unit and new exhaust system. The diesel now makes 395 horsepower (294 kilowatts) and 617 pound-feet (837 Newton-meters) of torque, an increase of 65 (48) and 101 (137), respectively. Its top speed jumps to 167 miles per hour (270 kilometers per hour), up 12 (20). It hits 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.8 seconds. The S500 jumps to 526 hp (392 kW) and463 lb-ft (629 Nm). It can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.3 seconds.

Inside, Mansory allows customers a wide range of options, including a completely new wrapped interior with an assortment of individual colors. This is in addition to the Mansory floor mats, leather-carbon sports steering wheel, and aluminum pedal set. Customers may be able to go crazy on the inside, but Mansory is keeping things quite reserved on the outside.