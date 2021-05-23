There's never a day that we don't see someone from the interwebs lambast the new grille design of the BMW 4 Series, as well as the M3 and M4 combo. It has always been a subject of jest for people, to the point that the jokes have started growing old.

We hear you and BMW hears you too, and that's okay. The automaker believes that good design isn't for everyone. But just in case you need convincing, a recent BMWblog interview with the BMW design honchos – Head of Design Domagoj Dukec and Group Design Chief Adrian Van Hooydonk – shed a tip to appreciate the latest grilles.

Gallery: 2022 BMW M3 Competition xDrive and M4 Competition xDrive

60 Photos

In the interview, Dukec shared that cars and other items are "best experienced in person."

"And we believe that customers will have a different opinion of the new kidney grille when they see the new M3/M4 in real life," he added.

To some extent, I believe the man. I've seen the massive "lungs" in person and frankly, they will grow on you once you see them in the metal. Right now I don't hate them, but I don't see them as offensive as before – but that's just me.

The BMWblog interview has talked to great lengths about the thought process of forming the new BMW designs, but one notable statement from Dukec was this: he believes that changes in design icons need to happen over time.

This is why, apart from the increase in the grille's size, the double circle headlight designs have been dropped. And with that same logic, it looks like the popular Hofmeister Kink, which has been a staple for BMW since the '60s, is in trouble.

Whether this is something that irks your sensitivities is beyond us, but let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.