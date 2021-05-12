While the C8 Corvette sits atop the list of fastest-selling vehicles in April 2021, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid comes in second place. The latest Wrangler took an average of 10.5 days to sell, coming in at an average price of $57,161. In comparison, the mid-engined Vette took an average of 9.2 days to sell – four days faster than February’s numbers – and clocked in at an average price of $87,390.

The 4xe marks Jeep’s first foray into the realm of hybrid vehicles. It’s bound to be a controversial move, but it’s clear that the American automaker is merely just getting its feet wet in the future of off-road mobility. The stepping stone vehicle has two electric motors, but it can only creep around in all-electric mode for 21 miles before requiring the assistance of internal combustion.

April was a relatively consistent month in terms of time to sell, but the data shows that the chip shortage is still a clear cap in the bottle of new car supply – the month of April saw a 16.6 percent drop in new car inventory.

“The significant decrease in inventory suggests demand continues to outpace supply, and these hot sellers will likely be even more difficult to find in the coming months,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer.

Meanwhile, the list-topping C8 Corvette has been the fastest-selling vehicle for the last three months. Keen readers will know that the C8 hasn’t been immune to the widespread chip shortages that have been ravaging the automotive industry.

Amid the ongoing onslaught of shortages, we’re curious to see how the fastest-sellers list will evolve over the coming months. We remain hopeful that the situation will gradually improve as life returns to normalcy.