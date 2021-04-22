We’ve been expecting Kia to reveal the next-generation Sportage sometime this month, but we’re quickly approaching May without a word from the company. A new video captured a test vehicle cruising through traffic that shows the crossover still wearing camouflage and cladding that hides much of its design. We expect it to fall in line with the other recently restyled Kia models that have featured bold designs from the company.

The latest video doesn’t reveal much beyond what we’ve seen before, though we do get to see the taillights in action, which feature a trapezoidal shape similar to the vertically stacked headlights. The tight wrap at the front reveals the grille’s outline, which looks deep and wide while continuing to sport the tiger-nose grille. There also appears to be a wide grille opening in the lower bumper. The rear is wearing thick cladding over the hatch, though we can spot the taillights through the camo.

Gallery: 2022 Kia Sportage Spy Shots

We expect the Sportage to offer two wheelbase lengths, depending on the market, along with various powertrains. The car should offer both gas and diesel engine options, along with electrified ones, too. The new Sportage will ride on the same platform as the new Hyundai Tucson, which will also likely share powertrains. That means we could see the new Sportage pack a 3.5-liter four-cylinder making 187 horsepower (139 kilowatts) along with a 1.6-liter hybrid that produces 226 hp (169 kW). Spy shots have confirmed there’ll be a PHEV version as well.

Even though we’ve yet to hear from Kia as to when it’ll reveal the new model, it’s rumored to go on sale in the US before the end of the year. It’ll be a welcomed update for a model that has to fend off a pack of strong competitors. The next-gen Sportage will have a new design inside and out, with a tech-focused interior and a plethora of safety features.