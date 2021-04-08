BMW has yet to reveal the 4 Series Gran Coupe, though the 2022 i4 it announced last month is a good indicator of the design we should expect. Rumors have swirled suggesting that BMW could offer a full-blown M4 Gran Coupe, though the company has officially put those to rest. M3/M4 Project Manager Robert Pilsl told BimmerToday that the company has no need for an M4 Gran Coupe right now.

The news isn’t surprising when considering how BMW has chopped up its lineup. Several years ago, BMW split the 3 Series sedan and coupe into two distinct models, introducing the 4 Series Coupe as a 3 Series coupe replacement. Then, BMW added back the 4 Series Coupe’s rear doors and called it the Gran Coupe, so there’s some overlap in the lineup. A four-door M4 Gran Coupe would be quite similar to the standard M3.

Gallery: 2021 BMW M4

63 Photos

Pilsl told the publication that the company plans to stick with its core of well-known M-branded models, which includes the upcoming M3 Touring wagon – a first for the company. BMW revealed the M3 and M4 together last September as the two share a platform and other components. Both M cars use the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-lite inline-six with the same output (up to 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts)) and the same electronically limited top speed. A four-door M4 Gran Coupe would be an M3 with a different roofline.

Instead, BMW will focus on expanding the M lineup in a truly new direction with the M3 wagon. It won’t arrive in the US as BMW has more appealing go-fast products that appeal to American shoppers, though it does give the M lineup something it hasn’t had before. The M3 Touring is a bit more restrictive than its M3 counterpart, as rumors suggest that the wagon will be stuck with an all-wheel-drive and an eight-speed automatic gearbox. That’s still better than another four-door M car.