The long-running Escort name died in 2002 in Europe and a year later in North America when Ford came out with the original Focus. The Blue Oval dusted off the fabled moniker in 2014 for a Chinese small sedan based on the second-generation Focus. It was then refreshed in 2018, and now, a more thorough facelift is being introduced in the People's Republic.

It's still very much an old Focus underneath the skin, but Ford has gone to great lengths to freshen up the styling. More significant changes have occurred inside the cabin where the CN-spec Escort gets a pair of fully digital screens as seen on the recently launched Equator three-row SUV. They're a bit smaller here – 10.25 inches instead of 12.3 inches – but send out the same Mercedes-esque vibe.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Escort facelift (CN)

17 Photos

The new-old Escort is 4.63 meters (182.2 inches) long, 1.82 meters (71.6 inches) wide, and 1.49 meters (58.6 inches) tall, with a wheelbase stretching at 2.68 meters (105.5 inches). That makes it slightly smaller than the fourth-generation Focus Sedan available in select European markets and other parts of the world.

Underneath the hood, a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter gasoline engine sends 122 horsepower to the front wheels through a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission. Speaking of wheels, buyers get to pick from either a standard 15-inch set or optional 16-inch alloys for the higher trim levels. Overall, the 2021 Escort manages to do a good job at hiding its old bones by incorporating the latest design cues and tech seen in recent Ford models for China.

The facelifted Escort slots below the Focus Sedan available in China where Ford continues to sell the midsize Mondeo. As a refresher, the latter died last year in the United States where the Fusion was phased out and will be killed off in Europe next year. Since we're on the subject of Fords that were or will be axed in certain markets while sticking around in China, the fullsize Taurus is still available in the world's most populous country as the company's flagship sedan.

Attached below is a gallery of the 2020 Escort to highlight the changes brought by the latest facelift.