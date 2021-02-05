In the modern world, there are a lot of jobs that someone can do simply with a phone and computer, and this means that a person could work from the road, as long as there's access to the Internet. The Nissan NV350 Caravan ES Mobility Concept takes hold of this idea through the portmanteau Workation, which is a combination of "work" and "vacation." The company imagines the van being useful for three purposes: camping, fishing, and surfing.

To make this adaptability possible, this concept van packs lots of usefulness into a compact rear area. One of the major features is a fold-down resting area. With it in place, there's still storage space underneath the bed. A person can even put half of this section into place to make room for taller items, like a bicycle.

Gallery: Nissan NV350 Caravan ES Mobility Concept

28 Photos

Inside the van, there's a roof-mounted storage system using crossbars. The company's images show that this area is capable of carrying fishing poles or even a surfboard. A similar bar is on the bottom of the rear hatch, so it can act as a place to attach an awning or hang wet clothes.

While the concept lacks the kitchenette or washroom from a full-on RV, it has convenient touches like a Cellstar DC / AC inverter that can convert the vehicle's power to be able to use everyday devices. The glass in the rear has electronic controls that can switch between transparent and light-shielding at the touch of a button. Plus, a UV light in the glovebox lets someone sterilize small objects like a wallet or smartphone.

These changes are largely on the interior. The concept uses the long body, standard roof, and low floor variant of the NV350. This model is available with either a 2.0-liter gasoline engine or 2.5-liter diesel. Nissan upgrades the suspension with different shocks and bump stops.