There are only 765 units of McLaren 765LT produced by the automaker. While not necessarily too few like some million-dollar hypercars, that number is still considered exotic – and one of them looks wild with a gradient effect.

Owned by modfind on Instagram, which by the way owns a 675LT with a similar gradient finish, this long-tail and track-focused version of the McLaren 720S is wrapped in a Nardo Gray/Black fade, done by The Sign Savers. If you're into this kind of finish in cars, these guys have done a great job on this McLaren, it seems.

Gallery: McLaren 765LT With Vossen Forged​ EVO-3 Rims

19 Photos

Before we forget, however, this McLaren 765LT also comes with Vossen forged alloys in black finish. It looks pretty neat, but we can't deny that the attention-grabbing aftermarket modifications made the wheels look mundane.

In case you're wondering, the Vossen Evo-3 set of wheels here measures 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear, both in diameter, and 9 inches and 12 inches in width, front and rear. There are 48 colors available for these forged alloys, which you can get from 19 to 24 inches in diameter, from 8.5 to 13 inches in width.

The price? According to the Vossen Wheels website, each wheel has a starting price of $1,800.

If you want to catch this one-of-a-kind 765LT in the metal, it will be joining the goldRush Rally 2021 called the "Saints & Sinners Tour." It will take place from June 11 to 20, 2021, with the rally starting in New Tork City and will end in Dallas. The tour will also have stops in Washington D.C., White Sulphur Springs, Asheville, Atlanta, New Orleans, Memphis, and Houston.