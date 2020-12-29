We can't get the Toyota GR Yaris in the United States, but by all accounts, it's one of the best hot hatches to arrive in ages. The great reputation is resulting in high demand, and a seller in Wiltshire, England, is hoping there's someone so desperate to own the rally-inspired model to pay a hefty premium.

The seller's asking price is £42,500, whereas this one with the optional Circuit Pack would retail for £33,495. The extra £9,005 is like charging a buyer $12,152 (at current exchange rates) for the privilege of getting ahold of this in-demand car.

Gallery: 2020 Toyota GR Yaris

37 Photos

According to the seller, this GR Yaris has "70 delivery miles." It wears the color Precious Black.

The Circuit Pack equips the GR Yaris with front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials, rather than the open differentials without this option pack. It also has a revised suspension and 18-inch BBS forged wheels, instead of the stock cast pieces.

The GR Yaris in Europe has a 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine that makes 257 horsepower (192 kilowatts) and 266 pound-feet (360 Newton-meters). The only gearbox choice is a six-speed manual. This setup is enough for the hot hatch to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 5.5 seconds (or maybe quicker) and an electronically limited top speed of 143 mph (230 kph).

Toyota keeps the weight down to 2,822 pounds (1,280 kilograms) through lightweight measures like significant use of carbon fiber and aluminum. The roofline is also 3.6 inches (91 millimeters) lower than a normal Yaris.

Is a GR Yaris worth £42,500? We really can't say. However, if you're willing to pay such a high premium for the hot hatch, do the due diligence to shop around and make sure whether there is a better deal out there.