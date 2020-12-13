The current-generation BMW M4/M3 is finally getting the convertible version of your dreams. Thanks to leaked patent images uploaded by the sleuths of the BMW i4 forum we see what the upcoming BMW M4 convertible will look like in great detail. Based on these renders it’s exactly what you’d expect.

Convertible M cars have been a point of controversy for some time. The roofless version of performance-oriented BMW M products add weight and sacrifice rigidity for the added benefit of an open-air driving experience. For the BMW faithful this is blasphemy and used BMW M car convertibles are typically far more affordable than their hardtop cousins. That’s ok because these convertibles are built for the casual enthusiast who wants a fast car built for cruising and impressing their friends.

Gallery: BMW M4 Convertible Patent Images Show The Future Of Topless M Cars

6 Photos

Thankfully this tradition continues in 2022 with the upcoming convertible BMW M4. The digital patent renders show us exactly what you’d expect a convertible M4 to look like. Based on the renders we can see BMW has chosen to go with a cloth soft top, which should cut down on cost, complexity, and weight when compared to a retractable hardtop.

Since the BMW M4 was built as a coupe first and convertible second, the body lines are thrown off by the addition of the soft top. The gradual slope of the coupe’s roof is replaced by the sudden drop-off of the soft top, which compromises the M4 Convertible’s side profile adding to its already polarizing design.

It’s important to remember that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Although the convertible M4 may lead some to question the design compromises, others are willing to accept these looks for the added benefit of a drop-top and those are the customers BMW is targeting.