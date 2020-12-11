Last month, BMW design boss Christopher Weil said that the 4 Series Gran Coupe would debut “very soon.” It’s only been a few weeks since he made that comment, and we’ve yet to see the 4 Series Gran Coupe in the metal. Maybe we’re impatient. Instead, though, new spy photos have captured the coupe-ified sedan on a winter holiday in snow-covered Sweden, completing a last bit of cold-weather testing before its arrival.

The car still wears a copious amount of camouflage, hiding the car’s design. However, we don’t expect its look to stray too far from what BMW previewed with the Concept i4, which featured new door handles and the controversially large kidney grille. While the i4 will be all-electric, it’ll share its designs with the gas-powered 4 Series GC. Both ride on BMW’s CLAR architecture and both will be built on the same assembly line. The GC captured in these photos appears to be the sportier M440i trim, with a more aggressive front bumper, unique functional fender vents, larger breaks, and trapezoidal tailpipes.

Gallery: 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Spy Photos

22 Photos

The trim likely sees the GC using the brand’s 3.0-liter inline-six engine with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, which powers the regular 4 Series M440i. The mill produces 382 horsepower (285 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. The base 4 Series GC is likely to receive the same base engine as the regular 4 – a turbocharged 2.0-liter making 255 hp (190 kW). A plug-in version is likely, as is a full M4 Gran Coupe model, which would be a first.

Inside, the GC will fall in line with the rest of the BMW lineup with a thoroughly updated corporate interior. Even the Concept i4’s minimalist interior looked very BMW-like, so the GC shouldn’t be too different. We don’t know when BMW will reveal it, though sometime early next year seems likely as the end of 2020 is quickly approaching.