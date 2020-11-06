Pricing is here for the 2021 Nissan Versa, and there's good news for folks shopping for one of the least expensive new cars on sale in America. The price of the base trim increases just $100, and there's no change for the other two grades.

Trim Level Price For 2021 Model Year (Excluding $925 Destination Fee) Price For 2020 Model Year (Excluding $925 Destination Fee) Difference Versa S 1.6 5MT $14,930 $14,830 $100 Versa S 1.6 Xtronic $16,600 $16,500 $100 Versa SV 1.6 Xtronic $17,740 $17,740 $0 Versa SR 1.6 Xtronic $18,340 $18,340 $0

Other than this tiny change in price, nothing about the 2021 Versa is different from the previous model year. This isn't such a big deal because of the vehicle's new generation arriving in 2020. The two higher trim levels come standard with the Nissan Safety Shield that includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear automatic braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot warning, and rear cross traffic alert. Buyers can even add Intelligent Driver Alertness and Intelligent Cruise Control as additional options.

Gallery: 2021 Nissan Versa

6 Photos

All versions of the Versa use a 1.6-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder that makes 122 horsepower (90 kilowatts) and 114 pound-feet (154 Newton-meters) of torque. With the five-speed manual, the model returns 27 miles per gallon city, 35 mpg highway, and 30 mpg combined. The CVT lets the vehicle get 32 mpg city, 40 mpg highway, and 35 mpg combined.

The SR grade comes with extra touches like 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, fog lights. The available SR Convenience Package adds heated front seats, automatic climate control and adaptive cruise control.

For comparison against other low-priced cars, the 2021 Chevrolet Spark is the least expensive new vehicle on sale currently with a base price of $13,400 (plus $995 for destination). Pricing for the 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback isn't yet available, but the 2020 example is $13,995 (plus $995 destination). The Versa takes third place in this ranking.