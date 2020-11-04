The Volkswagen ID.4 marks the beginning of the brand's big move into building dedicated EVs. It turns out that China is getting an exclusive variant of the model that features slightly different styling than the standard version.

The ID.4 X's front end has a different front fascia with larger openings in the corners than on China's ID.4 Crozz. The designers also fit new headlights with revised trim that looks like an eyebrow on the outer tips of them.

There are also alterations to the rear. The X's taillights have a light strip that runs the width of the vehicle and connects to the center portion of the main lamps. In comparison, the standard model puts the light strip along the upper portion of the taillights. The styling of the lower fascia also differentiates the vehicles, with the X using rounder shapes.

Inside, there are minor differences, too. There's a different design for the center console, and the buttons below the infotainment display have a chunkier look.

As a product of the SAIC-Volkswagen joint venture, don't expect to see the ID.4 X outside of China. The US gets the ID.4 with its more common appearance, though. The EV comes standard with an 82-kilowatt-hour battery that offers an estimated 250-mile (402-kilometer) range. Buyers have the choice of a single, rear motor with 201 hp (150 kW) and 228 lb-ft (309 Nm) or two-motor all-wheel-drive offering 302 hp (225 kW).

Prices for the ID.4 start at $39,995, and the first deliveries should begin in very late December. The all-wheel-drive model begins at $43,695 and arrives in mid-2021. Both models qualify for a $7,500 federal tax credit.