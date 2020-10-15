ABT gets ahold of the Audi RS Q8 and now offers upgrades that take the performance crossover to either 691 horsepower (515 kilowatts) and 649 pound-feet (880 Newton-meters) of torque or 730 hp (544 kW) and 679 lb-ft (920 Nm). Those are healthy gains over the stock 591 hp (441 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque.

Folks looking to tweak the ride of the RS Q8 can get the ABT Level Control that augments the standard air suspension. In Comfort mode, the vehicle sits 0.98 inches (25 millimeters) lower than stock. The Dynamic mode is 0.59 inches (15 mm) closer to the ground, and Coffee Mode drops by 0.39 inches (10 mm).

In addition to these performance upgrades, Abt offers an exhaust with four active pipes and two electrically-controlled flaps. The part also frees up some horsepower by reducing backpressure.

The company also has a second exhaust offering with polished tips and embossed ABT logos on them. Gloss black covers for the rear fascia accent the pipes.

ABT sells 23-inch wheels that fit the RS Q8. They feature a gloss black finish with a diamond-machined finish around the rim. The spokes have a shallow split in them towards the edge.

As a final touch, ABT offers carbon fiber pieces for the rear spoiler and fender vent inserts. They add a sublte design flourish to the exterior.

The RS Q8 starts at $113,000 (plus a $995 destination charge) in the United States. In stock form, it can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.7 seconds. It comes standard with a rear differential that splits the torque output side-to-side. Matrix LED headlights, a digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster, and a 17-speaker Bang & Olufsen stereo also appear on all examples of the model.