Ah, what could have been.
Honda/Acura needed about 11 years from the moment the original NSX went out of production to have a new fully fledged supercar on the assembly line. If you’re old enough to remember, there’s a good chance you haven’t forgotten about the NSX we almost got at the end of the 2000s. The Japanese company had planned to roll out a second-generation model much sooner than 2016, but the financial crisis of the late 00s forced the company to put the brakes on the flagship sports car.
Click through the slides to find out the sad story of the aborted NSX and how it was repurposed for the HSV-010 GT race car.
