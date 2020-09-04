Over the past few years, we’ve observed an increasing desire in the U.S. for classic restomod pickup trucks. The Icon 4x4 team is well acquainted with such things, and their latest offering is a sweet 1950 Chevrolet that was resurrected into a new rig called the Old School Edition Thriftmaster.

This is the first of a new Old School Edition Thriftmaster series, though it’s not the company’s first Thriftmaster. If this all sounds familiar, we featured a sweet 1954 Chevy in June 2019 that received a similar modern makeover. This one is different – for starters, it features the older Chevy Advance-Design trucks that emerged after World War II in 1947. This specific pickup actually served as a farm truck prior to its upfit, and what an upfit it is.

The complete frame-off restoration swaps all the old Chevrolet running gear for modern components. An LS3 V8 with a 4L85-E automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels, and with 430 horsepower on tap, there’s plenty of available muscle. Independent suspension with Brembo brakes gives the Thriftmaster a very un-trucklike ride by even modern truck standards, nevermind those from 70 years ago.

And yet, looking at the pickup from the outside, you wouldn’t notice such upgrades. The classic-style wagon wheels are custom and certainly larger, but it wears a period-correct shade of green for its two-tone exterior, complemented by subtle touches such as the ICON badging on the fenders. The bed floor is refinished with African teak trimmed by stainless steel rails and looks fantastic.

You also wouldn’t notice a significant difference inside, though the saddle leather seats, door panels, and headliner are clear upgrades. The classic dash is preserved, complete with all the knobs for radio and climate functions. However, they operate a hidden Bluetooth stereo, and modern air conditioning helps keep driver and passengers cool. Should you find yourself behind the wheel, modern gauge clusters fill the original oval openings.

“At ICON 4x4, our passion is in celebrating timeless designs and giving them new life with increased performance, handling, and comfort," said ICON 4x4 Founder and Lead Designer Jonathan Ward. "Originally, this was a farm truck, so working with the client to restore a workhorse like this was such a fun, rewarding process.”