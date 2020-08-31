It would be a huge understatement to say a new Maserati has been a long time coming. Originally set to debut in May, the world premiere of the mid-engined supercar has been rescheduled for September due to the coronavirus pandemic disrupting the whole automotive industry. The Italian brand with the trident logo has been extensively teasing the MC20 in the last few months, and this shadowy video gives us a glimpse of the real thing without any camouflage.

It’s certainly not the most revealing teaser, but enough to show a bit of the curvaceous body with wide hips and a vented engine cover in the back. While not as hardcore as the MC12 before it, the new MC20 is billed as being a spiritual successor and a proper Maserati rather than relying on Ferrari underpinnings as the MC12 did with its Enzo-derived platform.

Gallery: Maserati MC20 new spy photos

29 Photos

Nearly 30 spy shots courtesy of our friend Walter Vayr show the supercar with the camouflage peeling off, revealing the blue paint on the front trunk and side vents ahead of the rear wheels. Some will recall the initial spy shots – both from Maserati and third-party photographers – showed the MC20 as a test mule wearing an ungainly Alfa Romeo 4C body with some changes. The performance machine from Modena has since graduated to its full production body, lights, and everything.

Underneath that lovely engine cover is a newly developed twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 “Nettuno” engine with 630 horsepower and 538 pound-feet (730 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s the first all-Maserati engine in 20 years and has been developed with electrification in mind as the MC20 will be hybridized further down the line.

September 9 is only a little over a week away, so the wait is nearly over. It will follow other recent reveals made by Maserati, including the facelifted Ghibli lineup with Hybrid and Trofeo models as well as the Quattroporte Trofeo sharing the same V8 Ferrari engine with the smaller sedan and Levante SUV.