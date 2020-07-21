We just found out that we have never written about the Geo Metro on the pages of Motor1.com. That’s not something we are especially proud of but the truth is the little Suzuki-based vehicle is not a hot topic for most of our readers. However, we bet this particular example will generate at least a little interest in you.

This is a 1993 Geo Metro that we discovered on Facebook. It’s currently listed for sale on a page called 10 Sales and it’s a pretty unique example indeed. And we are not talking only about the weird two-tone paint job but mainly about the fact that this vehicle is actually a truck.

Gallery: 1993 Geo Metro for sale

9 Photos

This car probably started its life as a three-door hatchback and lost its rear seats in the transformation into a pickup. The tiny cargo bed at the back looks absolutely usable and it’s important to note that the rear axle incorporates a total of four wheels. Yes, you read that right - it’s actually a truck with dual rear wheels.

The seller explains the car has covered approximately 63,000 miles and one of the photos seems to confirm that. We don’t have details about the engine under the hood but one thing we can confirm for sure is that it’s green. Literally.

It’s also mated to a three-speed automatic for which the owner says it “has zero issues.” The only aspect that needs investing in is the set of tires as the next owner should be looking at buying six new tires.

The price? The seller currently asks $2,500 for the modified Geo Metro. That’s not a lot of money but we’d rather spend something in the region of $2,000 for it given the need for six new tires. What do you think - is it worth our attention or it’s just yet another weird and pointless car out there? Let us know in the comments section below.