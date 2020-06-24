The model year change comes along with more standard equipment.
The Porsche 718 lineup is entering the 2021 model year in the United States with a bevy of updates, kicking off with the much-awaited arrival of the PDK for six-cylinder models. The Cayman GT4, 718 Spyder, and the GTS 4.0 models will be optionally available with a dual-clutch, seven-speed transmission.
It will change gears quicker than the manual regardless of how good of a driver you are. If you’re interested, it’ll be a long wait as the first PDK-equipped 718s with the naturally aspirated flat-six engine won’t arrive at US dealers sooner than early 2021.
Originally unveiled at the beginning of the year, the 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster in the GTS 4.0 flavor are finally available to order from $86,800 in the case of the coupe and $88,900 for the convertible with the standard six-speed manual. The PDK versions cost $90,530 and $92,630, respectively.
Step up to the range-topping GT4 and Spyder and you're looking at $100,200 and $97,300, respectively, with the manual transmission. Their PDK siblings cost $103,410 and $100,510. In all cases, you’ll have to pay an extra $1,350 for delivery, processing, and handling fees.
If these are out of your price range, the lesser models are now more appealing than before thanks to an extended list of standard equipment. Whether you’re interested in a base model, T, S, or the aforementioned GTS 4.0, all come with dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, auto-dimming mirrors, and automatic wipers. For your money’s worth, the boys and girls from Zuffenhausen will also throw in Apple CarPlay integration and adaptive bi-xenon headlights, which come in black for the GTS 4.0 model.
Gallery: Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
The most affordable Cayman money can buy will set you back $59,900 whereas the equivalent Boxster is $62,000, plus the destination and handling fees. A three-pedal setup comes standard, with an optional PDK available.
Porsche is planning at least one more update for the 718 lineup before the generation switch as spy shots have revealed a range-topping 718 Cayman GT4 RS is in the works. It’s said to up the power ante from the GT4’s already healthy 414 hp to nearly 500 hp, but prepare to pony up some serious cash. It’s rumored to cost somewhere in the region of $130,000 when it will debut at one point in 2021.
The 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman models
2021 model year brings significantly upgraded standard equipment and new options
Atlanta, Georgia. For the 2021 model year in the U.S., many of the 718 Boxster and Cayman models are receiving a comprehensive list of upgraded standard features. All standard 718 Boxster and Cayman models, as well as the T, S and GTS 4.0 variants, will come standard with automatic two-zone climate control, heated front seats and auto-dimming mirrors with rain sensor for the new model year. Additionally, Apple CarPlay® as well as bi-xenon headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) (bi-xenon in Black with PDLS for GTS 4.0) will become standard features. Prices start at $59,900 for the 718 Cayman, and $62,000 for the 718 Boxster, not including the $1,350 delivery, processing and handling fee. As before, all models come standard with a six-speed manual transmission, and can be optionally fitted with a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission.
Now available to order: the 2021 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 and 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
First shown at the beginning of the year, the new 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 and 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 are now available to order for the 2021 model year and expected to reach U.S. dealers at the end of 2020. The 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 will be priced starting at $86,800, while the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 has an MSRP of $88,900, each not including the $1,350 delivery, processing and handling fee. Both models are powered by a 4.0 liter, naturally aspirated six-cylinder boxer engine producing 394 hp and 309 lb.-ft. of torque. Paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard, both models can reach 60 mph from standstill in as little as 4.3 seconds, and reach a top track speed of 182 mph. Typical for a GTS model, many performance features are standard, including Sport Seats Plus, the Sport Chrono Package, Sport Exhaust System, PASM Sport Suspension, a mechanical limited-slip differential with Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) and 20-inch wheels painted in satin black.
Optional: 7-speed PDK for 718 Cayman GT4, 718 Spyder and 718 GTS 4.0 models
For the first time, the 718 Cayman GT4, 718 Spyder as well as the 718 GTS 4.0 models will be optionally available with the 7-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission. This transmission offers the potential for quicker acceleration through rapid and seamless shifts. Six-cylinder 718 variants ordered with this option are expected to reach U.S. dealers in early 2021.