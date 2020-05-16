Starting from an introductory base price of 889,000 baht, all-new compact SUV is first in Thailand to offer award-winning e-POWER technology as innovative technical bridge for Thai customers towards electric vehicles (EV)

BANGKOK – The Nissan Kicks e-POWER, an all-new compact SUV that gives drivers the power and performance of an electric car, debuted today in Thailand. This is a Nissan regional launch event, and the world-debut of the new Nissan model: Nissan Kicks e-POWER. Equipped with e-POWER, the revolutionary electrified powertrain first introduced by Nissan in Japan, the new Nissan Kicks is built in Thailand and perfectly tailored for the lifestyles of urban customers.

Nissan's award-winning e-POWER technology brings a fully electric motor drive, meaning that the wheels are completely driven by the electric motor. The power from a high-output battery is delivered to the e-POWER compact powertrain comprising a gasoline engine, power generator, inverter and a motor.

The distinctive model is designed to meet the needs of singles, couples or young families who are looking for unique styling, roominess, cutting-edge technology, smart functionality and advanced safety features, at an affordable price.

Thailand is the first country to produce Nissan's e-POWER technology after Japan and one of the first to launch it, providing a technical bridge for Thai customers towards EV adoption - consuming less energy, with better fuel economy, yet strong performance and acceleration.

"The launch of the all-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER in Thailand represents the disruptive and innovative DNA of Nissan that we continue to bring to the region," said Yutaka Sanada, MC Chairman and regional senior vice president, Nissan Asia & Oceania. "This is an exciting day for Nissan and Thailand, as a key global production and export hub for Nissan and regional leader driving the company's vision for electrification of mobility."

"The modern and robust design in the vehicle complements its advanced e-POWER technology, and the powerful combination of style, comfort, standout design and Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies will inspire customers in Thailand to see how Nissan is embracing new possibilities," concluded Sanada.

Unique to e-POWER technology, when extra acceleration is required or when climbing a steep hill, the electric motor receives power from both the battery and the engine to enhance its performance. During deceleration, the engine stops running and regenerative power is used to charge the battery until the vehicle comes to a complete stop, wasting no energy generated from deceleration.

"The all-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER is produced right here in Thailand for our valued customers, with the strength and skill of our local workforce. This thrilling vehicle offers Thai customers the finest Nissan global technology, 14 best-in-class Nissan Intelligent Mobilty features, in a vehicle with striking design and at a great price," said Ramesh Narasimhan, president of Nissan in Thailand.

Smart and safe e-POWER model for the city



The all-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER technology features an EM57 electric motor, generator and inverter that generates electricity from its 1.2 liters DOHC 12-valve three-cylinder engine. The e-POWER system offers a maximum power of 95 kilowatts (kW) (129 PS), a maximum flat-torque of 260 Nm, and a lithium-ion battery—all delivering a driving experience similar to an EV. The 1.57 kWh lithium-ion battery in the all-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER has four modules that provide smooth acceleration, quiet rides, and increased fuel efficiency.

The all-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER also enhances the driving experience by introducing intelligent accelerator technology. Its one-pedal technology allows drivers to launch, accelerate, decelerate, or stop the vehicle by using only the accelerator pedal. By using only one pedal, tasks such as judging the distance between cars, decelerating, and stopping when going downhill or stopping for traffic lights are drastically simplified.

The Kicks e-POWER also features four driving modes: Normal, S, Eco and EV. In Normal, the car produces excellent acceleration off the line and stopping power (lifting off the acceleration pedal) that is on par with the braking of its conventional gasoline-powered counterparts. In S, the car accelerates even quicker with enhanced stopping power. In Eco, the car goes into gasoline-saving mode by regulating the battery power. EV mode uses stored battery electric power only, allowing a quiet drive experience without the petrol engine operating.

The impressive model features 14 best-in-class Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies, including Intelligent Driving features offered on the all-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER. Other include Intelligent Cruise Control, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Intelligent Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection and Intelligent Rear View Mirror.

Safety, security and driver convenience features are another strong point on the all-new Nissan Kicks. Anti-lock Braking System, Electronic Brake Force Distribution System and Brake Assist are standard on all models, along with six SRS airbags.

Standout design and connectivity

The all-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER also has a unique design that combines emotion and practicality by blending familiar Nissan design signatures with strikingly modern themes. Among those established design signatures are Nissan's bold V-Motion grille, boomerang headlights and taillights, and the "floating roof" with a 'wrap-around visor' from the windscreen to side glass. The wide C-pillar is 'hidden' with a black finish that blends into the tailgate glass, while the floating roof has also been exaggerated, giving it a distinctive and eye-catching appeal.

Other exterior design features incorporate standard LED headlamps with Boomerang LED Signature Turning Lights, LED Daytime Running Lights, follow-me-home headlights, along with LED Rear Combination Lights. The new design features wide and longer exterior dimensions using Nissan's Emotional Geometry design language, while enhancing the all-new Kicks' roomy interior space.

The all-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER interior was created to accommodate a new instrument panel, infotainment screen, steering wheel and seats. The stylish passenger cabin features high-quality design and refinement, including the modern and simple "Gliding Wing" instrument panel design that is dominated by a centrally mounted 7.0-inch full-color display housing a comprehensive infotainment system. The all-new Nissan Kicks also offers a solid two-tone black and orange interior color motif that is exclusively available on the VL model.

Intelligent Integration elements are powered by Nissan Connect, a multi-infotainment system with 8-inch touchscreen Color Display Audio (AIVI). It keeps customers ahead of the curve by bringing infotainment, navigation, safety and security under a single platform with a seamless connection via smartphone (Apple CarPlay for iOS). Nissan Connect also demonstrates how Nissan Intelligent Integration operates as a core feature in NIM.

Customers can choose from six color options on the all-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER, including Black Star, Storm White, Radiant Red, Gun Metallic, Brilliant Silver and Monarch Orange. An optional two-tone color scheme is another element that gives the all-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER a more upscale feel, with the appearance of a floating roof on models painted with a black roof. This color styling on the vehicle is eye-catching but not over-the-top, and available on the VL model with the following colors: Monarch Orange, Radiant Red, Gun Metallic, and Storm White.

The four grade ranges come at an introductory base price of:

1.2 L S 889,000 baht

1.2 L E 949,000 baht

1.2 L V 999,000 baht and

1.2 L VL 1,049,000 baht.

Every all-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER has a warranty for the longevity, durability, and high-quality performance of its lithium-ion batteries for up to 10 years and an electric system for up to five years. Also, the all-new Nissan Kicks' e-POWER vehicle warranty is for 3 years, or 100,000 kilometers, whichever occurs first.