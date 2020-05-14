Step by step, the Porsche 911 (992) lineup is expanding as the peeps from Zuffenhausen are getting ready to unveil the retro-flavored Targa. With prototypes caught by the spy camera several times, there’s not much of a mystery regarding the car’s design. Nevertheless, we’re anxious to see how the final product looks without the annoying camouflage hiding the finer details.

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed back the model’s debut not once, but twice. Porsche says the 911 Targa was supposed to debut at the Beijing Motor Show, but then the event got pushed back to September. Plan B involved bringing the car to the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, but that one also fell through as the event was canceled.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Targa Spy Photos

16 Photos

Porsche has no other way but to resort to Plan C, which refers to hosting the world premiere during an online event. It will take place on the company’s own 9:11 magazine web TV channel for the first time ever. When? May 18 is the day when the virtual wraps will come off, and it would seem the car is going to feature a silver finish contrasted by a red fabric roof judging by the adjacent teaser video.

Expect the new Targa to mirror the technical specifications of the regular Carrera models, meaning the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive and either 379 or 443 horsepower. Featured in the attached spy photo gallery is the hotter GTS likely scheduled to arrive at a later date with more power and other hardware upgrades.

The Targa is not the only online virtual reveal programmed in the coming weeks as Porsche says a mysterious limited-run special edition of the 911 will debut on May 26. It will then be detailed on June 2 with a video that will go through the history of Porsche and talk about the design elements that have inspired the new Nine Eleven flavor.