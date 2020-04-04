By now, you shouldn't be surprised seeing a Tesla battling a supercar in a drag race. Teslas have proven themselves as quick, powerful machines that could even match the fastest vehicles out there. More so, if it's the Tesla Model S Performance.

Then why is this race any different? Well, for one, the Model S Performance brought in this CarWow drag race is an updated version, which means that it's a lot more powerful than before. Secondly, the Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster here was owned by Yiannimize, which we all know has a personal fray against Teslas in previous drag races.

Actually, we've seen this one last year: a Tesla Model S Performance versus an Aventador S coupe, also owned by Yiannimize. It was a redemption race for the Lambo, but can it still win against the uprated Model S this time? Let's look at the numbers first.

The Tesla Model S Performance here is powered by two electric motors that produce a total output of 838 horsepower (616 kilowatts) and a whopping 959 pound-feet (1,300 Newton-meters) of instantaneous torque.

On the other hand, the Aventador S, with its 6.5-liter V12, produces 740 hp (544 kW) and 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) of torque.

While the Model S Performance looks so much powerful on paper than the Lambo, it's important to take note that the Tesla is a lot heavier at 4,941 pounds (2,241 kilograms). Of note, the Bull only weighs 3,583 lbs (1,625 kg).

Can the lighter Lambo roadster beat the Model S in this drag race? Watch the video on top of this page to find out.