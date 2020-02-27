It was only yesterday when our spies caught on camera a practically naked prototype of the Octavia RS and now Skoda wants us to try and get excited about the car’s Geneva reveal next week through a final teaser video. Depicting both the liftback and the wagon, the Rally Sport version of the company’s best-selling car is being featured in the first-ever “iV” version – a suffix denoting its electrified powertrain.

Using the same hardware package as the recently unveiled VW Golf GTE and the Cupra Leon PHEV, the Skoda Octavia RS iV will combine a turbocharged 1.4-liter gasoline engine with an electric motor. The plug-in hybrid setup will provide the performance machine from Mladá Boleslav with a total output of 242 horsepower and an ample 400 Newton-meters (295 pound-feet) of torque.

While its cousins from Wolfsburg and Martorell will be able to travel for up to 60 kilometers (37 miles) without sipping any gasoline, the Octavia RS iV will have a slightly shorter WLTP-certified electric range of 55 kilometers (34 miles). Skoda doesn’t explain why, but it likely has to do with the car’s higher weight since the Octavia is larger than the Golf and Leon. All three hot hybrids will be a DSG-only affair.

The RS iV won’t be the only Octavia on display at the Geneva Motor Show as Skoda is also bringing a lesser plug-in hybrid variant with the same 1.4 TSI and electric motor, but with the output dialed down to 201 hp and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft). In addition, the Kamiq Scoutline will receive its public debut as a rugged-looking version of the small crossover for those who don’t really need all-wheel drive.

Later this year, the Octavia RS range will be diversified with the addition of conventionally powered models with the familiar 2.0 TSI and 2.0 TDI engines It remains to be seen whether the diesel will once again be offered with all-wheel drive.