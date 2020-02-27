Skoda confirms its plug-in hybrid Octavia RS will match the output of VW's Golf GTE and SEAT's Cupra Leon PHEV.
It was only yesterday when our spies caught on camera a practically naked prototype of the Octavia RS and now Skoda wants us to try and get excited about the car’s Geneva reveal next week through a final teaser video. Depicting both the liftback and the wagon, the Rally Sport version of the company’s best-selling car is being featured in the first-ever “iV” version – a suffix denoting its electrified powertrain.
Using the same hardware package as the recently unveiled VW Golf GTE and the Cupra Leon PHEV, the Skoda Octavia RS iV will combine a turbocharged 1.4-liter gasoline engine with an electric motor. The plug-in hybrid setup will provide the performance machine from Mladá Boleslav with a total output of 242 horsepower and an ample 400 Newton-meters (295 pound-feet) of torque.
While its cousins from Wolfsburg and Martorell will be able to travel for up to 60 kilometers (37 miles) without sipping any gasoline, the Octavia RS iV will have a slightly shorter WLTP-certified electric range of 55 kilometers (34 miles). Skoda doesn’t explain why, but it likely has to do with the car’s higher weight since the Octavia is larger than the Golf and Leon. All three hot hybrids will be a DSG-only affair.
The RS iV won’t be the only Octavia on display at the Geneva Motor Show as Skoda is also bringing a lesser plug-in hybrid variant with the same 1.4 TSI and electric motor, but with the output dialed down to 201 hp and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft). In addition, the Kamiq Scoutline will receive its public debut as a rugged-looking version of the small crossover for those who don’t really need all-wheel drive.
Later this year, the Octavia RS range will be diversified with the addition of conventionally powered models with the familiar 2.0 TSI and 2.0 TDI engines It remains to be seen whether the diesel will once again be offered with all-wheel drive.
All-new OCTAVIA RS iV plug-in hybrid is the ŠKODA highlight at the Geneva Motor Show
Video teases sporty range topper for the fourth OCTAVIA generation
› OCTAVIA RS iV: combining RS history with sustainable powertrain technology
› Motor show debut in Geneva for other electrified OCTAVIA versions and KAMIQ SCOUTLINE
Mladá Boleslav, 27 February 2020 – ŠKODA is using a video to reveal first details of the all-new ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS iV. The sporty range topper for the fourth OCTAVIA generation combines tradition and innovation. Signature black bodywork elements and a sporty interior design pay homage to the RS history, while the first plug-in hybrid powertrain to feature in a ŠKODA RS model points the way towards a sustainable future. In addition to the world premiere of the OCTAVIA RS iV on 3 March, ŠKODA will also be presenting one further OCTAVIA iV model as well as the new KAMIQ SCOUTLINE at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.
Its black ŠKODA grille, dynamic front apron with black Air Curtains and a rear apron featuring Aero Flaps and a matching rear diffuser in sporty black instantly identify the all-new OCTAVIA RS iV as a member of the RS family. The black alloy wheel design reveals brake callipers finished in red; the saloon’s tailgate comes with a black RS rear spoiler, while the COMBI estate features a roof spoiler in body colour. In the predominantly black interior, colourful highlights are provided by contrasting stitching on the sports seats with integrated headrests and on the leather-covered three-spoke multifunction sports steering wheel.
For the first time in an RS model, dynamic performance is ensured by a plug-in hybrid powertrain. A 1.4 TSI petrol engine and an 85-kW electric motor combine to deliver a system output of 180 kW (245 PS) and a maximum torque of 400 Nm, with CO2 emissions of around 30 g/km over the WLTP cycle (provisional data). Moreover, the OCTAVIA RS iV can cover up to 55 kilometres (WLTP) in all-electric mode, i.e. without generating any local emissions. A sports suspension with signature RS fine-tuning ensures dynamic handling.
Additional OCTAVIA model with hybrid technology
ŠKODA is complementing its Geneva presentation of the OCTAVIA RS iV by surrounding it with one more electrified version of its best-seller. The OCTAVIA iV also has a plug-in hybrid powertrain; its 1.4 TSI joins forces with an electric motor to provide a combined output of 150 kW (204 PS) and a maximum torque of 350 Nm. Available in conjunction with the Ambition and Style trim levels, this model version has a lithium-ion high-voltage battery with a capacity of 37 Ah and an energy content of 13 kWh. Like the RS iV, it can be conveniently charged at home from a 230-volt mains socket or a wallbox.
Debut of the first SCOUTLINE version of a ŠKODA SUV
Another ŠKODA to have its motor show premiere in Geneva is the KAMIQ SCOUTLINE. This car marks the first time ŠKODA is releasing a SCOUTLINE version of an SUV. Features such as matt black wheel arch covers and rugged silver bodywork elements lend this city SUV a daredevil look which is emphasised by large alloy wheels with a diameter of 17 or 18 inches. The KAMIQ SCOUTLINE will be available with any engine from this model series, with outputs ranging from 66 kW (90 PS) to 110 kW (150 PS).
In the interior, the ŠKODA KAMIQ SCOUTLINE boasts a generous amount of space and exclusive decorative trims – with an ash-wood effect as standard and a dark brushed design available as an option – complemented by chrome-style air vents. The pedal covers feature an aluminium design. While the height-adjustable front seats come with special SCOUTLINE upholstery made of breathable ThermoFlux fabric and Suedia microfibre, the steering wheel, handbrake lever and gearshift lever have a leather finish. The LED ambient lighting illuminates the centre console, door storage compartments, door handles and footwells in white, red or orange. Moreover, the new KAMIQ SCOUTLINE is fitted with LED reading lights. Customers can opt for a black roof lining to round off the interior.