At $84,900, the 8 Series Gran Coupe in its base 840i specification is already one of the priciest BMWs you can buy, but you can pay a lot more for the lavish sedan by getting the $143,000 M8 Competition Gran Coupe. We still haven’t reached the ceiling yet as there’s also a more expensive First Edition capped at just 400 cars for the whole world. Within this limited-run, the very first eight cars are part of an “8-Of-8” series featuring an assortment of tweaks on top of the already special variant.

The car’s exterior design is heavily inspired by the Concept M8 Gran Coupe unveiled back in March 2018 at the Geneva Motor Show as a preview for the production model. BMW’s flagship sedan wears an exclusive Individual Aurora Diamond Green Metallic paint combined with gold bronze accents and special badging.

The corona rings of the headlights are illuminated in yellow as a nod to BMW race cars of yesteryear, while the B-pillar is adorned with a laser-etched “1 of 8” logo. Rounding off the changes on the outside are the “BMW Individual Manufaktur” lettering on the door sills and a “1 of 8” badge on the tailgate.

The German luxury marque also put some extra effort into tweaking the interior where the floor mats are exclusive to this special edition and there are additional clues denoting it’s not just an ordinary M8 Competition Gran Coupe. All eight cars have a Merino leather upholstery finished in Taruma Brown to complement those gold bronze accents.

While production of the M8 Gran Coupe will kick off in March 2020 with the First Edition, these eight cars have already been built in an identical specification. One is earmarked for domestic market Germany, with the other seven going to the U.S, Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Russia, Japan, and Qatar. It costs about $230,000 and that makes it one of the most expensive new BMWs ever built, more than double the starting price of the heavily related $110,000 M5 Competition. At the same time, it’s also way more expensive than the V12-powered M760i xDrive ($157,000) and the i8 Roadster ($163,300).