Mobile gaming has exploded in recent years as more than two billion people own smartphones today. Those tiny, pocket-sized computers include a plethora of automotive-themed mobile games for every flavor of car enthusiasts. Sometime early next year, Gameloft, the video game developer and publisher behind games such as Asphalt Legends 9, will introduce Overdrive City, a city-building mobile game for car lovers.

Gameloft says Overdrive City will celebrate car culture, which includes buying and collecting cars, tuning them, and racing. But Overdrive City goes further than just building, tuning, and racing cars. The game will also allow car fans to build their ultimate car-oriented city. Players will be able to build things needed to manufacture and service cars, and trade cars and car parts. Cities can feature showrooms, custom roadways, and other car memorabilia.

The game will offer over 50 iconic cars from brands such as Ford, Porsche, and BMW. Players will be able to collect, customize, and upgrade the vehicles, too. Then, players can challenge rivals in an available career mode. Overdrive City looks like a cross between Asphalt Legends, Sim City, and CSR Racing 2, which should provide a unique gaming experience.

Gallery: Overdrive City

5 Photos

It’s difficult not to compare Overdrive City to Car Town, the Facebook browser game that’d let players collect and modify cars while allowing players to build and customize their own garage. The publisher discontinued the game in 2014, but not before it spawned Car Town Streets, a version of Car Town where players could build a car-friendly city.

Overdrive City will arrive on mobile devices sometime early next year on the App Store, Google Play, and the Microsoft Store. It’ll be a welcomed addition to car-themed mobile games where the goal isn’t just about racing.