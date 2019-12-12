Do you like it?

It looks like the Volkswagen core brand isn’t the only big automaker changing its corporate logo as Kia will probably be doing the same in the near future. Several trademark applications from November 26 reveal a long overdue interpretation of the Kia badge that arguably does a better job of illustrating how the brand has greatly evolved in the last decade.

Designed in red and black flavors, the application for the stylized KIA avatar was made back at home with the Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service (KIPRIS). The fields for the registration date and application publish date are both empty, which means Kia has yet to receive the stamp of approval from the local authorities, but that’s likely only a matter of time. Digging deeper into the search results provided by KIPRIS reveals Kia actually initially applied for these two logos on July 19.

New Kia logo trademark
New Kia logo trademark

While VW’s new logo is more of the same, it’s an entirely different situation with Kia’s as the changes are quite significant. If the new badge looks somewhat familiar, there’s a perfectly good reason for that. At the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year, the Imagine by Kia concept had a virtually identical logo, with the only real difference being that it was illuminated in white.

Gallery: Imagine by Kia concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

Imagine By Kia Concept
48 Photos
Imagine By Kia Concept Imagine by Kia Concept: Geneva Live To Imagine To Imagine Imagine by Kia Concept: Geneva Live Imagine by Kia Concept: Geneva Live Imagine by Kia Concept: Geneva Live

It’s too soon to say whether the fresh logo will be adopted by all cars as reports are suggesting Kia might use it only for its hybrids and EVs. Regardless, it’s refreshing to know a new logo could finally be on its way seeing as how the current badge with its rather bland design has been in use for as long as we can remember.

Kia Stinger (KDM Spec)
2020 Kia Mohave

As a final note, it’s worth mentioning the Stinger sold in South Korea eschews the traditional corporate logo for an “E,” while the Mohave SUV has its own badge.

Discover More About Logos:

new vw r logo revealed VW Unveils New R Logo For High-Performance Models
bmw logo isnt propeller BMW Logo Doesn’t Actually Depict A Propeller
c8 chevrolet corvette logo Mid-Engined Corvette's New Logo Officially Unveiled
cadillac trademark blackwing engine logo Cadillac Files Trademark For Cool Blackwing V8 Engine Logo
Source: Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service